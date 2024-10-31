Avalon GloboCare Appoints Dr. Cavo to Advisory Board

Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avalon GloboCare has appointed Dr. Charles Cavo to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to enhance the development and marketing of KetoAir™, a breathalyzer for ketogenic health. Dr. Cavo, an expert in obesity medicine, brings significant experience to Avalon, aiming to leverage KetoAir™ as a tool for real-time metabolic insights to aid in weight management and chronic conditions like diabetes. This innovative device offers a non-invasive way to monitor ketosis, potentially transforming how individuals approach ketogenic diets and health strategies.

