News & Insights

Stocks

Avalon GloboCare Appoints Dr. Cavo to Advisory Board

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avalon GloboCare has appointed Dr. Charles Cavo to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board to enhance the development and marketing of KetoAir™, a breathalyzer for ketogenic health. Dr. Cavo, an expert in obesity medicine, brings significant experience to Avalon, aiming to leverage KetoAir™ as a tool for real-time metabolic insights to aid in weight management and chronic conditions like diabetes. This innovative device offers a non-invasive way to monitor ketosis, potentially transforming how individuals approach ketogenic diets and health strategies.

For detailed information about ALBT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.