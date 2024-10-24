Avalon GloboCare Announces Reverse Stock Split Strategy

Avalon GloboCare ( (ALBT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. has announced a strategic 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective October 28, 2024, to regain Nasdaq compliance. This move will reduce the company’s outstanding shares, allowing Avalon to maintain its listing and focus on growth in precision diagnostics and laboratory services. The company’s leadership highlights this as a step towards long-term success, ensuring continued value delivery to shareholders.

For a thorough assessment of ALBT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.