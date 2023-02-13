Avalon Capital Group II Cuts Stake in VIZIO Holding (VZIO)

Fintel reports that Avalon Capital Group II has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.32MM shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO). This represents 7.07% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.22MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.48% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding is $14.33. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 58.48% from its latest reported closing price of $9.04.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding is $1,943MM, a decrease of 0.78%. The projected annual EPS is $0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 9.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.05%, a decrease of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.19% to 45,497K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,905K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 88.48% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 5,154K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares, representing an increase of 24.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 85.37% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,671K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares, representing an increase of 20.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,126K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 19.20% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 1,952K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 40.12% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.