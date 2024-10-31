Avalon appoints Cavto to Scientific Advisory Board

Avalon (ALBT) GloboCare announced that it has appointed Dr. Charles Cavo to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Charles Cavo is the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Pounds Transformation, founded to help patients successfully reach their health and wellness goals through a combination of medical and lifestyle interventions related to nutrition and exercise.
