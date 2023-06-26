Avalo Therapeutics: AVTX-002 Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint In Phase 2 PEAK Trial

(RTTNews) - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) reported topline results from the Phase 2 placebo-controlled trial evaluating AVTX-002 in patients with poorly controlled non-eosinophilic asthma. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint, measured by the reduction in asthma-related events. However, AVTX-002 significantly reduced serum LIGHT levels for study duration indicating target engagement, the company noted. AVTX-002 showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

"While the trial did not meet its primary endpoint, we are intrigued and encouraged by the finding that there was a trend toward fewer asthma related events in patients treated with AVTX-002 that had high serum baseline LIGHT levels," said Garry Neil, CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics are down 89% in pre-market trade on Monday.

