Avalo Therapeutics To Sell 800 Series Programs To AUG Therapeutics; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) announced it entered into a purchase agreement with AUG Therapeutics, LLC to sell its rights, title and interest in, assets relating to AVTX-801, AVTX-802 and AVTX-803.

AUG will pay an upfront payment of $150,000, as well as, for each compound, make a contingent milestone payment of $15 million if the first FDA approval is for an indication other than a Rare Pediatric Disease, or up to 20% of certain payments, if any, granted to AUG upon any sale of any priority review voucher granted to AUG by the FDA. AUG will also assume up to $150,000 of certain liabilities incurred prior to the date of the agreement and assume all costs relating to the 800 Series from the date of the agreement.

Garry Neil, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Avalo Therapeutics, said: "This transaction will have an immediate positive impact on our cash flow and reduce the utilization of our internal resources for non-core assets, while also maintaining substantial upside potential for Avalo upon program success."

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics are up 59% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.