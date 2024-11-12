Avalo Therapeutics receives $69.4M in proceeds from exercise of warrants

Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) has received $69.4 million in gross proceeds from the full exercise of the warrants issued in a March 2024 private placement. The warrants were issued as part of the private placement in March 2024 that was led by Commodore Capital and TCGX, with participation from BVF Partners, Deep Track Capital, OrbiMed, Petrichor, and RA Capital Management. 11,967,526 warrants were issued and all have been exercised at an exercise price of $5.796933 per underlying share of common stock, resulting in gross proceeds to Avalo of $69.4 million and the issuance of 781,259 shares of common stock and 11,186.267 shares of series C non-voting convertible preferred stock. As of November 8, 2024, Avalo has 10,463,633 shares of common stock outstanding and 24,895.92 shares of series C preferred stock outstanding. Each share of series C preferred stock is convertible into 1,000 shares of common stock, subject to certain beneficial ownership limitations.

