AVALO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $AVTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVALO THERAPEUTICS ($AVTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$1.25 per share, beating estimates of -$1.41 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
AVALO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
AVALO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $AVTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUNE SHERIE ALMENOFF has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,749 and 0 sales.
AVALO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of AVALO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 539,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,005,356
- AFFINITY ASSET ADVISORS, LLC added 505,765 shares (+1123.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,757,833
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 117,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $871,955
- VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 109,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,091
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 100,000 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $743,000
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 94,742 shares (+937.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $703,933
- UBS GROUP AG added 92,385 shares (+1506.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $686,420
AVALO THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.