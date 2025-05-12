AVALO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $AVTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVALO THERAPEUTICS ($AVTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$1.25 per share, beating estimates of -$1.41 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

AVALO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

AVALO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $AVTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUNE SHERIE ALMENOFF has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $12,749 and 0 sales.

AVALO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of AVALO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AVALO THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

