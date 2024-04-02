Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Surges 270% in a Week: Here's Why

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies targeting immune dysregulation.

In the past week, the company’s stock has skyrocketed 269.8%. This upside came after management made major strategic decisions and pivoted to its existing pipeline.

Last week, Avalo announced that it completed the acquisition of privately-held AlmataBio. Post this acquisition, the company added an investigational anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb), which it calls AVTX-009. Initially developed by pharma giant Eli Lilly, Avalo intends to evaluate this phase II ready drug in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) indication. A data readout from this study is expected in 2026.

Following the new addition, AVTX-009 is now Avalo’s lead pipeline drug.

Alongside the acquisition, management also entered into a funding agreement with multiple institutional investors via private placement. Through this agreement, management intends to raise $185 million in gross proceeds, including $115.6 million in initial upfront funding. This transaction was closed last week on Mar 28.

This funding has helped Avalo significantly enhance its existing cash balance. As of 2023-end, the company’s cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $7.4 million. Following the close of the above funding, management expects this new cash runway to extend the company’s operations into 2027.

Year to date, Avalo’s shareshave surged 96.7% against the industry’s 4.3% fall.



The payment for the AlmataBio acquisition is a hybrid of stock and cash deals. Avalo is paying out nearly $15 million in a combination of Avalo’s common stock and non-voting convertible preferred stock. Former shareholders of AlmataBio will also receive a cash payment of $7.5 million after closing the private placement.

Avalo will be required to make development milestone payments to these former shareholders. This includes a $5 million payout when the first patient is dosed with AVTX-009 in the phase II study and $15 million if a patient is dosed with the drug in a late-stage study.

Prior to the acquisition, the company’s lead pipeline candidate was quisovalimab (AVTX-002), an anti-LIGHT mAb being evaluated across multiple immune-inflammatory indications in separate mid-stage studies. It had also planned to rapidly progress a preclinical pipeline candidate AVTX-008 candidate to investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies. However, these candidates are now under strategic review.

Devoid of marketed drugs in its portfolio, Avalo is entirely dependent on its pipeline for growth. With this major strategic pivot in the company’s pipeline combined with the new funding, management can now focus on developing its immunology pipeline. In addition to HS, Avalo also intends to develop the drug in at least one other chronic inflammatory indication.

