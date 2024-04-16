Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Price Target Increased by 4566.67% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 4,566.67% from the prior estimate of 0.76 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.85% from the latest reported closing price of 16.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,422.99% to 24K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 14K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company.

Natixis holds 5K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Background Information

Avalo is a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that employs a precision medicine approach to discover, develop, and commercialize highly targeted therapeutics in areas of significant unmet clinical need.

