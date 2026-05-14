Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Price Target Increased by 18.49% to 47.94

The average one-year price target for Avalo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:AVTX) has been revised to $47.94 / share. This is an increase of 18.49% from the prior estimate of $40.46 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.51% from the latest reported closing price of $19.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avalo Therapeutics. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTX is 0.13%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.69% to 21,864K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTX is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,355K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 18.65% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,235K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,187K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 9.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,142K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares , representing an increase of 58.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVTX by 89.19% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,051K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.