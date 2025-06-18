Avalo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Rita Jain to Board of Directors

Avalo Therapeutics appoints Dr. Rita Jain to its Board, bringing extensive biopharma leadership experience as it advances its clinical trial.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr. Rita Jain to its Board of Directors. Dr. Jain, a distinguished Rheumatologist with over 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical development and clinical strategy, will lend her expertise as Avalo advances its lead drug, AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 2 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa. Michael Heffernan, Chairman of the Board, expressed enthusiasm for Dr. Jain's contributions amidst Avalo's strategic growth. Dr. Jain highlighted her excitement about joining Avalo at a critical time, given the promising potential of AVTX-009 for treating inflammatory diseases. Previously, she held key leadership positions at companies like ChemoCentryx and AbbVie, making her well-suited to support Avalo's goals in developing innovative treatments for patients.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Rita Jain to the Board of Directors enhances Avalo’s leadership with her extensive experience in clinical development and regulatory strategy in biopharma.

Dr. Jain's previous experience includes successful advancement of significant biopharmaceutical products, potentially benefiting Avalo’s strategic growth.

The ongoing Phase 2 LOTUS trial for AVTX-009 demonstrates the company's commitment to addressing unmet needs in hidradenitis suppurativa and other inflammatory diseases.

Potential Negatives

Possible reliance on new board member's prior successes may indicate a lack of confidence in existing management.

Forward-looking statements emphasize significant risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential challenges in achieving projected goals.

The timing of the Phase 2 trial readout is placed in the middle of next year, which indicates a lengthy timeline that may concern investors about the pace of development.

FAQ

Who is the newly appointed member of Avalo Therapeutics' Board of Directors?

Dr. Rita Jain, M.D. has been appointed to Avalo Therapeutics' Board of Directors.

What is Dr. Jain's background in biopharmaceuticals?

Dr. Jain has over 20 years of experience in clinical development, regulatory strategy, and executive leadership in biopharmaceuticals.

What is AVTX-009 and its significance?

AVTX-009 is a high-affinity anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody targeting inflammatory diseases, currently in a Phase 2 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa.

How does AVTX-009 work?

AVTX-009 binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and neutralizes its activity, which is critical in the inflammatory process.

What are the potential applications of AVTX-009?

AVTX-009 may address unmet needs in hidradenitis suppurativa and other inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

WAYNE, Pa., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced the appointment of Rita Jain, M.D. to its Board of Directors.





“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Jain to Avalo’s Board of Directors,” said Michael Heffernan, Chairman of the Board. “Rita’s extensive experience spanning clinical development, regulatory strategy, and executive leadership at multiple development-stage biopharma companies will be invaluable as we continue to advance AVTX-009, a high affinity anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody in a Phase 2 trial for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and take a thoughtful, capital-efficient approach to our broader development strategy.”





“I am excited to join Avalo’s Board at this pivotal stage in the company’s growth, with the progressing Phase 2 LOTUS trial in HS expected to readout in the middle of next year,” said Dr. Jain. “I was drawn to this opportunity given AVTX-009's proven mechanism of action, its potential to become a best-in-disease treatment in HS, and its potential in addressing unmet needs in a number of additional large inflammatory diseases. With my experience in navigating strategic growth in immunology and inflammation across multiple indications and stages of development, I look forward to supporting the leadership team and collaborating with my fellow Board members as Avalo works to bring potential best in disease treatments to patients in need.”





Dr. Jain is a Rheumatologist who brings over two decades of leadership experience in biopharmaceutical development, clinical strategy, and regulatory affairs across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, inflammation, nephrology, and rare diseases. She most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at ChemoCentryx, where she advanced development and supported commercialization of Tavneos® (avacopan), a first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis, and supported the company’s acquisition by Amgen in 2022. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Akebia Therapeutics. Additionally, Dr. Jain held key leadership positions at AbbVie, Pfizer, and Immunovant, overseeing global development programs, regulatory interactions, and clinical operations for multiple therapeutic candidates. She also serves on the boards of Celldex Therapeutics and AnaptysBio. Dr. Jain received her M.D. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine at Staten Island University Hospital, followed by a fellowship in rheumatology at North Shore University Hospital and a Clinical Research Fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.







About Avalo Therapeutics







Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. For more information about Avalo, please visit



www.avalotx.com



.







About AVTX-009







AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.







Statements





Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: drug development costs, timing of trials and trial results, and other risks including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials; reliance on key personnel; regulatory risks; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at



www.sec.gov



. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.







For media and investor inquiries







Christopher Sullivan, CFO





Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.







ir@avalotx.com







410-803-6793







or







Meru Advisors





Lauren Glaser







lglaser@meruadvisors.com





