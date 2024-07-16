Avalo Therapeutics Appoints Doyle As CMO

(RTTNews) - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) announced the immediate appointment of Mittie Doyle as the Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday.

With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry, Mittie Doyle is a research physician with various leadership positions in clinical development.

Mittie transitions to Avalo from Aro Biotherapeutics, where she served as Chief Medical Officer since 2021.

Following Doyle's appointment, Avalo's Board approved granting a non-qualified stock option to her employment agreement, enabling her to purchase 234,000 shares of its common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.