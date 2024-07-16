News & Insights

AVTX

Avalo Therapeutics Appoints Doyle As CMO

July 16, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) announced the immediate appointment of Mittie Doyle as the Chief Medical Officer on Tuesday.

With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry, Mittie Doyle is a research physician with various leadership positions in clinical development.

Mittie transitions to Avalo from Aro Biotherapeutics, where she served as Chief Medical Officer since 2021.

Following Doyle's appointment, Avalo's Board approved granting a non-qualified stock option to her employment agreement, enabling her to purchase 234,000 shares of its common stock.

