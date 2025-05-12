Avalo Therapeutics Announces Leadership Change and Updates on AVTX-009 Phase 2 Trial for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Mike Heffernan appointed Chairman; topline Phase 2 LOTUS trial data for AVTX-009 expected in 2026 with $125 million cash on hand.

Quiver AI Summary

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has appointed Mike Heffernan as Chairman of the Board and provided updates on its Phase 2 LOTUS trial for AVTX-009, aimed at treating hidradenitis suppurativa, with topline data expected in 2026. The company reported having approximately $125 million in cash, anticipated to fund operations through at least 2027, potentially extending into 2028 due to careful capital management amid current market conditions. The Phase 2 trial will enroll around 180 adults to assess the efficacy and safety of different dosing regimens of AVTX-009. In Q1 2025, Avalo's net loss was $13.1 million, significantly improved from the previous year, driven by decreased operating expenses and other costs. The company also continues to explore AVTX-009 for other immune-mediated diseases and plans to announce a second indication soon.

Potential Positives

Mike Heffernan appointed as Chairman of the Board, indicating strong leadership changes within the company.

Topline data from the Phase 2 LOTUS trial of AVTX-009 expected in 2026, showcasing continued progress in the development of a potential treatment for hidradenitis suppurativa.

Cash on hand of approximately $125 million expected to fund operations into at least 2027, providing financial stability and options for future development activities.

Potential Negatives

Topline data from the Phase 2 LOTUS trial of AVTX-009 is not expected until 2026, indicating a lengthy timeline before any potential revenue generation or validation of the treatment's efficacy.

The company reports significant cash burn, with net cash used in operating activities amounting to $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and an increase in research and development costs by $7.0 million compared to the same period last year, raising concerns about financial sustainability.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 is reported at $13.1 million, with an accumulated deficit of $383.4 million, reflecting ongoing financial challenges that may impact investor confidence.

FAQ

Who is the new Chairman of the Board at Avalo Therapeutics?

Mike Heffernan has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board at Avalo Therapeutics.

What is the expected timeline for topline data from the Phase 2 LOTUS trial?

Topline data from the Phase 2 LOTUS trial of AVTX-009 is expected in 2026.

How much cash does Avalo Therapeutics have on hand?

Avalo Therapeutics has approximately $125 million in cash as of March 31, 2025.

What is AVTX-009 used for?

AVTX-009 is being evaluated for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa and other immune-mediated diseases.

How many participants are involved in the LOTUS trial?

Approximately 180 adults with hidradenitis suppurativa are involved in the Phase 2 LOTUS trial.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WAYNE, Pa., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced business updates and financial results for the first quarter of 2025.





“We have made considerable progress in our Phase 2 LOTUS trial in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) with site activations, screenings and enrollment progress all in line with our original projections as we have begun to meaningfully climb the enrollment curve. As such, we believe we are on track to deliver topline data in 2026 and look forward to demonstrating AVTX-009’s potential as a leading treatment in HS,” said Dr. Garry Neil, Chief Executive Officer. “We are cognizant of current market conditions and are fortunate to have more than sufficient capital to reach our LOTUS trial data readout. Given the current environment, the Company is carefully evaluating the optimal timing for pursuing additional development activities beyond the LOTUS trial, such as the initiation of a second indication, to preserve capital until markets stabilize. Changes to the timing of implementing these secondary development activities could extend cash runway into 2028.”







Recent Corporate Highlights and Upcoming Anticipated Milestones:









Phase 2 LOTUS trial: The global study design includes approximately 180 adults with HS to evaluate the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous bi-weekly and monthly dosing regimens compared to placebo.





Topline data is expected in 2026.







Phase 2 LOTUS trial: The global study design includes approximately 180 adults with HS to evaluate the efficacy and safety of subcutaneous bi-weekly and monthly dosing regimens compared to placebo.



Second Indication Exploration: Avalo continues to evaluate AVTX-009 for additional immune-mediated diseases with plans to announce a second indication.













First Quarter 2025 Financial Update:











Cash and cash equivalents



were $125.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s current cash on hand is expected to fund operations into at least 2027.







were $125.0 million as of March 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was $9.5 million for the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s current cash on hand is expected to fund operations into at least 2027.





Research and development expenses



were $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, driven by direct costs and indirect supporting costs of the Phase 2 LOTUS trial.







were $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $7.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, driven by direct costs and indirect supporting costs of the Phase 2 LOTUS trial.





General and administrative expenses



were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million from the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by stock-based compensation expense during the period related to increased equity grants and headcount additions.







were $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million from the first quarter of 2024, primarily driven by stock-based compensation expense during the period related to increased equity grants and headcount additions.





Net loss



was $13.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $108.2 million from $121.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The difference was driven primarily by a $90.0 million decrease in other expenses from the prior period primarily related to the warrants issued as part of the private placement in 2024. Additionally, operating expenses decreased by $18.1 million, which was attributable to a $27.5 million acquired in-process research and development charge for the acquisition of AlmataBio, Inc. in the prior period, partially offset by increased research and development and general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted net loss per share, based on 10,514,901 weighted average common shares outstanding, was $1.25 for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $141.14, based on 859,381 weighted average common shares outstanding for the first quarter of 2024.





















Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share and per share data)













































March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024





















(unaudited)





















Assets



























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





125,046













$





134,546













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,833

















4,325













Restricted cash, current portion













62

















19













Total current assets













126,941

















138,890













Property and equipment, net













949

















1,209













Goodwill













10,502

















10,502













Restricted cash, net of current portion













131

















131













Total assets









$





138,523













$





150,732















Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity



























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





681













$





283













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













4,574

















6,317













Derivative liability, current













360

















360













Total current liabilities













5,615

















6,960













Royalty obligation













2,000

















2,000













Deferred tax liability, net













278

















270













Derivative liability, non-current













7,740

















8,120













Other long-term liabilities













275

















350













Total liabilities













15,908

















17,700













Mezzanine equity:

























Series D Preferred Stock—$0.001 par value; 1 share of Series D Preferred Stock authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 1 share of Series D Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Series E Preferred Stock—$0.001 par value; 1 share of Series E Preferred Stock authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 1 share of Series E Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Stockholders’ equity:

























Common stock—$0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 10,827,620 and 10,471,934 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













11

















10













Series C Preferred Stock—$0.001 par value; 34,326 shares of Series C Preferred Stock authorized at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 24,696 and 24,896 shares of Series C Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













506,016

















503,285













Accumulated deficit













(383,412





)













(370,263





)









Total stockholders’ equity













122,615

















133,032













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity









$





138,523













$





150,732





















































The consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 have been derived from the reviewed and audited financial statements, respectively, but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.



















Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except per share data)





































Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024











Operating expenses:

























Cost of product sales













—

















(80





)









Research and development













9,123

















2,116













General and administrative













5,546

















3,193













Acquired in-process research and development













—

















27,538













Total operating expenses













14,669

















32,767













Loss from operations













(14,669





)













(32,767





)









Other income (expense):

























Change in fair value of derivative liability













380

















(120





)









Interest income, net













1,148

















100













Excess of initial warrant fair value over private placement proceeds













—

















(79,276





)









Private placement transaction costs













—

















(9,220





)









Total other income (expense), net













1,528

















(88,516





)









Loss before taxes













(13,141





)













(121,283





)









Income tax expense













8

















7













Net loss and comprehensive loss









$





(13,149





)









$





(121,290





)

































Weighted average common shares outstanding













10,514,901

















859,381













Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted









$





(1.25





)









$





(141.14





)

















































The unaudited consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 have been derived from the reviewed financial statements, but do not include all of the information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for complete financial statements.







About Avalo Therapeutics







Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. For more information about Avalo, please visit



www.avalotx.com



.







About AVTX-009







AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.







About the LOTUS Trial







The LOTUS trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 trial with two AVTX-009 dose regimens to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AVTX-009 in approximately 180 adults with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa. Subjects will be randomized (1:1:1) to receive either one of two dosing regimens of AVTX-009 or placebo during a 16-week treatment phase. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects achieving Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR75) at Week 16. Secondary objectives include but are not limited to: proportion of patients achieving HiSCR50 and HiSCR90 as well as change from baseline in: International HS Severity Score System (IHS4), draining fistula count, abscess and inflammatory nodule (AN) count and patients achieving at least a 30% reduction on a numerical rating scale in Patient's Global Assessment of Skin Pain (PGA Skin Pain). For additional information this trial (



NCT06603077



), please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.







About Hidradenitis Suppurativa







Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful nodules, abscesses, and tunnels that form in areas of the body such as the armpits, groin, and buttocks, severely impacting the quality of life of affected individuals.



1



HS is often underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed and therefore estimates of HS vary between 0.2-1.7% of the population worldwide.



2-5



The exact cause of HS is not fully understood but is believed to involve a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors. While advances in treatment have been made, limited treatment options are available. IL-1β plays a crucial role in the inflammatory cascade underlying HS, contributing to tissue damage, inflammation, and disease progression. Given the involvement of IL-1β in the inflammatory process of HS, we believe therapies that target IL-1β offer a potential treatment option for HS.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Avalo’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Avalo’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: drug development costs, timing of trials and trial results and other risks, including reliance on investigators and enrollment of patients in clinical trials; reliance on key personnel; regulatory risks; integration of AVTX-009 into our operations; general economic and market risks and uncertainties, including those caused by the war in Ukraine and the Middle East; and those other risks detailed in Avalo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at



www.sec.gov



. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Avalo expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Avalo’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.









For media and investor inquiries







Christopher Sullivan, CFO





Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.





ir@avalotx.com





410-803-6793







or







Meru Advisors





Lauren Glaser





lglaser@meruadvisors.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.