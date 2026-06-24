BioTech
AVTX

Avalo Appoints Ron Philips To Its Board Of Directors; Abdakibart Phase 3 Set For H1 2027

June 24, 2026 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the appointment of Ron Philips to its Board of Directors.

Ron Philip brings more than 30 years of experience in commercial and strategic execution across biopharmaceutical companies. He presently serves as executive chair of CREATE Medicines and on the boards of Harmony Biosciences and City Therapeutics.

Previously, Philip served as Chief Executive Officer at Orbital Therapeutics. He also served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Spark Therapeutics, where he led the commercial launch of LUXTURNA, the first FDA-approved gene therapy for a genetic disease, prior to the company's acquisition by Roche.

Avalo Therapeutics intends to advance Abdakibart (AVTX-009), an investigational anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), into a registrational Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2027.

AVTX closed Tuesday's trade at $17.83, up 4.39%. In the after-hours, shares are trading down 1.51% to $17.56.

For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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