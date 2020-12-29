Avalara To Acquire INPOSIA Solutions GmbH; Financial Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avalara, Inc. (AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire INPOSIA Solutions GmbH, a German software company focused on e-invoicing, digital tax reporting, and business and data integration to address real-time compliance requirements for companies worldwide.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to satisfaction of closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

With INPOSIA, Avalara will have the opportunity to further its mission of being the leading global compliance automation provider.

