Avalara Slips On Agreeing To Be Taken Private By Vista

(RTTNews) - Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Monday morning after the company agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners in a deal worth $8.4 billion, including debt. The stock has been down since Friday.

Currently, shares of the tax software maker are at 91.91, down 3.81 percent from the previous close of $95.55 on a volume of 4,947,639.

