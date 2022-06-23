Avalanche of Economic Data Highlights Last Week of June

June is set to close out with a bang. The final week of the summer solstice month will be rife with economic data, including first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revisions, a host of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation updates, and Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). As far as earnings go, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), McCormick (MKC), Micron (MU), Paychex (PAYX), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), are gearing up to report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Things kick off on Monday, June 27 with durable goods orders, core capital goods orders, and the pending home sales index.

On Tuesday, June 28, April's year-over-year S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index is due out, as well as the consumer confidence index for June.

Revisions for first-quarter GDP, final domestic demand, and gross domestic income are slated for release Wednesday, June 29.

Thursday, June 30 features the bulk of the week's action. As always initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap, while monthly and year-over-year PCE inflation updates are due out. In addition, reports on nominal personal income and nominal consumer spending, as well as real disposable income and real consumer spending will be released. Lastly, the Chicago PMI will close out the jam-packed day.

Rounding out the week, Friday, July 1 will showcase the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, and construction spending.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.