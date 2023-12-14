News & Insights

Avalanche of Economic Data Before Christmas

December 14, 2023 — 01:00 pm EST

A dusting of housing data highlights the week before Christmas, and a slew of economic data is due out on Friday. The earnings docket is relatively sparse, with Carmax (KMX), Cintas (CTAS), FedEx (FDX), General Mills (GIS), and Nike (NKE) set to announce their results. 

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 18, brings the home builder confidence index. 

Building permits and housing starts are due out on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 features existing home sales and the conference board consumer confidence index. 

As usual, jobless claims data is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21, along with gross domestic product (GDP) data, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, and leading economic indicators. 

Friday, Dec. 22, closes the week out on a high note. Durable goods orders, core durable goods orders, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and the core PCE price index are slated for release. In addition, new home sales, consumer sentiment data, S&P flash services purchasing managers' index (PMI), manufacturing PMI, and personal spending data are scheduled to drop.

1x1

