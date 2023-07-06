Aval Data (TYO:6918) Price Target Increased by 15.56% to 5,304.00

The average one-year price target for Aval Data (TYO:6918) has been revised to 5,304.00 / share. This is an increase of 15.56% from the prior estimate of 4,590.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,252.00 to a high of 5,460.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from the latest reported closing price of 4,780.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aval Data. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6918 is 0.00%, a decrease of 57.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.48% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 2,400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6918 by 93.22% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 175.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6918 by 41.43% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6918 by 66.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.