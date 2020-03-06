AVAL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA (Symbol: AVAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.92, changing hands as low as $7.79 per share. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.78 per share, with $8.9226 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.81.

