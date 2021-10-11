AVAL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA (Symbol: AVAL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.04, changing hands as high as $6.07 per share. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores SA shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVAL's low point in its 52 week range is $4.40 per share, with $7.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.99.

