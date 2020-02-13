IPOs

Avadim Health postpones $75 million IPO

Avadim Health, which develops and sells non-prescription topical antiseptics and analgesics under the Theraworx brand, postponed its IPO on Thursday. It had filed to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16.

The Asheville, NC-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $44 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AHI. Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Oppenheimer &amp; Co. were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

