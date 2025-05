Avadel Pharmaceuticals Receives Federal Circuit Approval to Develop LUMRYZ for Idiopathic Hypersomnia and Other Indications Beyond Narcolepsy

Avadel receives Federal Circuit ruling, allowing FDA approval pursuit for LUMRYZ in Idiopathic Hypersomnia and new clinical trials.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in its favor, allowing the company to seek FDA approval for its medication LUMRYZ to treat Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH) and to conduct new clinical trials beyond its initial narcolepsy indications. The court overturned parts of an earlier injunction that restricted Avadel’s ability to apply for new uses of LUMRYZ and to provide open-label extensions to trial participants. Avadel's CEO, Greg Divis, expressed optimism about the ruling as it enables new clinical trials and the potential expansion of LUMRYZ's market applications. The ongoing REVITALYZ trial is a Phase 3 study focused on evaluating LUMRYZ's safety and efficacy for IH, with a target enrollment completion by the end of 2025. LUMRYZ is already FDA-approved as a once-at-bedtime treatment for narcolepsy in both adults and pediatric patients.

Potential Positives

Avadel can now pursue FDA approval for LUMRYZ as a treatment for Idiopathic Hypersomnia, significantly expanding its market potential.

The Federal Circuit's ruling allows Avadel to begin new clinical trials and offer open-label extensions, enhancing its research capabilities and patient engagement.

LUMRYZ has already received FDA approval for use in narcolepsy, demonstrating its clinical efficacy and safety, which strengthens Avadel's credibility in the biopharmaceutical space.

Potential Negatives

Despite the favorable ruling, the need for new clinical trials and further development of LUMRYZ suggests that the product may not yet be fully validated for the new indications, raising concerns about its market readiness.

The ongoing litigation with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. could create uncertainty and serve as a distraction for the company, potentially impacting its focus on product development and approval processes.

The press release contains a strong warning regarding serious side effects and the potential for abuse and misuse of LUMRYZ, which could deter healthcare providers and patients from adopting the drug.

FAQ

What recent legal decision affects Avadel Pharmaceuticals?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of Avadel, allowing FDA approval for LUMRYZ in indications beyond narcolepsy.

How does this ruling impact clinical trials for LUMRYZ?

The ruling permits Avadel to initiate new clinical trials and offer open-label extensions for LUMRYZ in Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

What is LUMRYZ approved for?

LUMRYZ is approved as a once-at-bedtime treatment for cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

What is the REVITALYZ trial focused on?

The REVITALYZ trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of LUMRYZ in adults diagnosed with Idiopathic Hypersomnia.

What are the side effects of LUMRYZ?

Common side effects of LUMRYZ include nausea, dizziness, headache, and sleepwalking among both adults and children.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVDL Insider Trading Activity

$AVDL insiders have traded $AVDL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC J ENDE purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $235,218

GEOFFREY MICHAEL GLASS has made 2 purchases buying 20,279 shares for an estimated $199,640 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY J DIVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $99,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER J. THORNTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,450

THOMAS S MCHUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $76,451 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LINDA PALCZUK has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $70,207 and 0 sales.

$AVDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $AVDL stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AVDL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVDL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

$AVDL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVDL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AVDL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $21.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $19.0 on 01/09/2025

DUBLIN, Ireland, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL)



, a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the “Federal Circuit”) has ruled in favor of Avadel, overturning important parts of the injunction imposed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware (the “Delaware Court”) regarding LUMRYZ™ as a potential treatment of indications beyond narcolepsy.





The Federal Circuit vacated the portion of the injunction that prohibited Avadel from applying for FDA approval of LUMRYZ for any indication beyond narcolepsy, calling the district court’s analysis “simply too speculative and tenuous.” Additionally, the Federal Circuit lifted the portions of the Delaware Court's injunction that prohibited Avadel from offering open-label extensions to trial participants using LUMRYZ and from initiating new clinical trials or studies with LUMRYZ for potential indications beyond narcolepsy.





“We are pleased with the Federal Circuit’s decision, which paves the way for Avadel to initiate new clinical trials, offer open-label extensions in clinical trials, and ultimately seek FDA approval of LUMRYZ in IH as well as other indications,” stated Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel. “We remain relentlessly committed to demonstrating the clinical value of our differentiated, extended-release, once-at-bedtime medication.”





Patient enrollment in Avadel’s REVITALYZ™ trial remains on track to be completed by the end of 2025. REVITALYZ is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal, multicenter Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LUMRYZ given as a once-at-bedtime dose, in IH. The study will enroll approximately 150 adults who are diagnosed with IH and is open for participants switching from immediate-release oxybates and to those not currently taking oxybates.







About LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) for extended-release oral suspension







LUMRYZ is an extended-release sodium oxybate medication approved by the FDA on May 1, 2023, as the first and only once-at-bedtime treatment for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. On October 16, 2024, LUMRYZ was additionally approved as a once-at-bedtime treatment for cataplexy or EDS in pediatric patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy.





The FDA approval of LUMRYZ was supported by results from REST-ON™, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial in adults with narcolepsy. LUMRYZ demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the three co-primary endpoints: EDS (MWT), clinicians’ overall assessment of patients’ functioning (CGI-I), and cataplexy attacks, for all three evaluated doses when compared to placebo.





With its approvals in May 2023 and October 2024, the FDA also granted 7 years of Orphan Drug Exclusivity to LUMRYZ for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in adults with narcolepsy and in pediatric patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy (respectively) due to a finding of clinical superiority of LUMRYZ relative to currently available oxybate treatments. In particular, the FDA found that LUMRYZ makes a major contribution to patient care over currently available, twice-nightly oxybate products by providing a once-nightly dosing regimen that avoids nocturnal arousal to take a second dose.







About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc







Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit



www.avadel.com



.





Avadel intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcast.







IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION













WARNING: Taking LUMRYZ™ (sodium oxybate) with other central nervous system (CNS) depressants, such as medicines used to make you fall asleep, including opioid analgesics, benzodiazepines, sedating antidepressants, antipsychotics, sedating anti-epileptic medicines, general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, alcohol or street drugs, may cause serious medical problems, including trouble breathing (respiratory depression), low blood pressure (hypotension), changes in alertness (drowsiness), fainting (syncope) and death.













The active ingredient of LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate) is a form of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a controlled substance. Abuse or misuse of illegal GHB alone or with other CNS depressants (drugs that cause changes in alertness or consciousness) have caused serious side effects. These effects include seizures, trouble breathing (respiratory depression), changes in alertness (drowsiness), coma and death. Call your doctor right away if you have any of these serious side effects.













Because of these risks, LUMRYZ is available only by prescription and filled through certified pharmacies in the LUMRYZ REMS. You must be enrolled in the LUMRYZ REMS to receive LUMRYZ. Further information is available at







www.LUMRYZREMS.com







or by calling 1-877-453-1029.





















INDICATIONS







LUMRYZ (sodium oxybate) for extended-release oral suspension is a prescription medicine used to treat the following symptoms in patients seven years and older with narcolepsy:







sudden onset of weak or paralyzed muscles (cataplexy)



sudden onset of weak or paralyzed muscles (cataplexy)



excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS)









Do not take LUMRYZ if you take or your child takes



other sleep medicines or sedatives (medicines that cause sleepiness), drink alcohol or have a rare problem called succinic semialdehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.





Keep LUMRYZ in a safe place to prevent abuse and misuse. Selling or giving away LUMRYZ may harm others and is against the law. Tell your doctor if you or your child have ever abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines or street drugs.





Anyone who takes LUMRYZ should not do anything that requires them to be fully awake or is dangerous, including driving a car, using heavy machinery or flying an airplane, for at least six (6) hours after taking LUMRYZ. Those activities should not be done until you know how LUMRYZ affects you.





Falling asleep quickly, including while standing or while getting up from the bed, has led to falls with injuries that have required some people to be hospitalized.







LUMRYZ can cause serious side effects, including the following:











Breathing problems, including



slower breathing, trouble breathing and/or short periods of not breathing while sleeping (e.g., sleep apnea). People who already have breathing or lung problems have a higher chance of having breathing problems when they take LUMRYZ.



slower breathing, trouble breathing and/or short periods of not breathing while sleeping (e.g., sleep apnea). People who already have breathing or lung problems have a higher chance of having breathing problems when they take LUMRYZ.





Mental health problems



, including confusion, seeing or hearing things that are not real (hallucinations), unusual or disturbing thoughts (abnormal thinking), feeling anxious or upset, depression, thoughts of killing yourself or trying to kill yourself, increased tiredness, feelings of guilt or worthlessness and difficulty concentrating. Tell your doctor if you or your child have or had depression or have tried to harm yourself.



Call your doctor right away if you or your child have symptoms of mental health problems or a change in weight or appetite.





, including confusion, seeing or hearing things that are not real (hallucinations), unusual or disturbing thoughts (abnormal thinking), feeling anxious or upset, depression, thoughts of killing yourself or trying to kill yourself, increased tiredness, feelings of guilt or worthlessness and difficulty concentrating. Tell your doctor if you or your child have or had depression or have tried to harm yourself.





Sleepwalking.



Sleepwalking can cause injuries. Call your doctor if you or your child start sleepwalking.











Tell your doctor if you or your child are on a salt-restricted diet or have high blood pressure, heart failure or kidney problems. LUMRYZ contains a lot of sodium (salt) and may not be right for you. The most common side effects of LUMRYZ in adults include nausea, dizziness, bedwetting, headache and vomiting. Your side effects may increase when you take higher doses of LUMRYZ. The most common side effects in children include nausea, bedwetting, vomiting, headache, decreased weight, decreased appetite, dizziness, and sleepwalking. LUMRYZ can cause physical dependence and craving for the medicine when it is not taken as directed. These are not all the possible side effects of LUMRYZ.







For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.







You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit



http://www.fda.gov/medwatch



, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.







Please see full Prescribing Information, including BOXED Warning.









Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements relate to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, results, conditions, financial performance, prospects or other events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the litigation involving Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., including the potential benefits of the Federal Circuit’s ruling; the Company’s IH clinical study for LUMRYZ, including enrollment and timing related thereto; the Company’s ability to offer open-label extensions and initiate new clinical trials for LUMRYZ in indications beyond narcolepsy; and the Company’s ability to seek and obtain FDA approval for, as well as, commercially launch LUMRYZ for indications beyond narcolepsy. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “look forward,” “on track,” “guidance,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “next steps” and similar expressions and the negatives thereof (if applicable).





The Company’s forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are made within the bounds of our knowledge of our business and operations and that we consider reasonable. However, the Company’s business and operations are subject to significant risks, and, as a result, there can be no assurance that actual results and the results of the company’s business and operations will not differ materially from the results contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in the Company’s forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Austin Murtagh





Precision AQ







Austin.Murtagh@precisionAQ.com







(212) 698-8696







Media Contact:







Lesley Stanley





Real Chemistry







lestanley@realchemistry.com







(609) 273-3162



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.