Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (AVDL) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 18.98

The average one-year price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR (NASDAQ:AVDL) has been revised to 18.98 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of 17.19 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from the latest reported closing price of 15.05 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc - ADR. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVDL is 0.38%, an increase of 81.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.22% to 50,508K shares. The put/call ratio of AVDL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Janus Henderson Group holds 6,827K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 82.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 121.44% over the last quarter.
Rtw Investments holds 5,742K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5,302K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 40.04% over the last quarter.
Polar Capital Holdings holds 4,572K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares, representing an increase of 38.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 90.21% over the last quarter.
Vivo Capital holds 3,761K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 26.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVDL by 5.31% over the last quarter.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Background Information
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
