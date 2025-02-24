Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

Avadel Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on March 3, 2025, to discuss Q4 and full-year financial results.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc announced that it will hold a conference call and live webcast on March 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The event will be accessible through the investor relations section of the company's website, with a replay available for 90 days afterward. Avadel is known for its innovative approach in biopharmaceuticals, highlighted by its commercial product LUMRYZ™, the first FDA-approved once-at-bedtime oxybate for treating narcolepsy in patients aged 7 and older. For further information, interested participants can register for the call and access additional details on Avadel’s website.

Potential Positives

The announcement of a conference call and live webcast highlights the company's commitment to transparency and shareholder communication regarding its financial results and corporate updates.

The timing of the call, shortly after the conclusion of the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, indicates proactive engagement with investors and timely dissemination of important information.

The reference to the FDA approval of Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, underscores the company’s innovative contributions to the biopharmaceutical industry and its focus on addressing specific patient needs.

The accessibility of the conference call via web and its archival availability for 90 days demonstrates an emphasis on inclusive and accessible investor relations practices.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a scheduled conference call and webcast for financial results may indicate a lack of proactive communication strategy, especially if significant issues are anticipated in the outcomes.



The announcement does not provide any preliminary financial results or expectations, which might raise concerns among investors about the company's current performance and outlook.



Discussing financial results in a future webcast, without prior disclosures, may suggest that the company's recent performance is not robust enough to share ahead of time, potentially leading to negative speculation.

FAQ

When is the Avadel Pharmaceuticals conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Avadel's website, www.avadel.com.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days after the event.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries about Avadel?

Please contact Austin Murtagh at Precision AQA via email at Austin.Murtagh@precisionaq.com.

What is LUMRYZ™ and its significance?

LUMRYZ™ is Avadel's approved medication for treating cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in narcolepsy patients aged 7 and older.

$AVDL Insider Trading Activity

$AVDL insiders have traded $AVDL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC J ENDE purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $235,218

GEOFFREY MICHAEL GLASS has made 2 purchases buying 20,279 shares for an estimated $199,640 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY J DIVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $99,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER J. THORNTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,450

THOMAS S MCHUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $76,451 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LINDA PALCZUK has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $70,207 and 0 sales.

$AVDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $AVDL stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





A live audio webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website,



www.avadel.com



. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event. Participants may register for the conference call



here







and are advised to do so at least 10 minutes prior to joining the call.







About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc







Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 years and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit



www.avadel.com.









Investor Contact:







Austin Murtagh





Precision AQ







Austin.Murtagh@precisionaq.com







(212) 698-8696







Media Contact:







Lesley Stanley





Real Chemistry







lestanley@realchemistry.com







(609) 273-3162



