AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $AVDL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS ($AVDL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $50,410,000, missing estimates of $51,033,996 by $-623,996.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $AVDL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC J ENDE purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $235,218

GEOFFREY MICHAEL GLASS has made 2 purchases buying 20,279 shares for an estimated $199,640 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY J DIVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $99,706 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER J. THORNTON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $80,450

THOMAS S MCHUGH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 7,300 shares for an estimated $76,451 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LINDA PALCZUK has made 2 purchases buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $70,207 and 0 sales.

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

