Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (Symbol: AVDL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.31, changing hands as low as $12.81 per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVDL's low point in its 52 week range is $8 per share, with $17.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.