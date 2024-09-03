Avadel Pharma Reports Patient Preference For Lumryz In RESTORE Study

(RTTNews) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), Tuesday revealed that 94 percent of patients in RESTORE study with narcolepsy preferred the once-nightly regimen of Lumryz over twice-nightly Oxybate treatments.

The data showed that 91 percent reported improved ability to sleep through the night after switching to Lumryz, which was approved by the U.S. FDA in 2023 as the first and only once-nightly Oxybate for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy.

Also, the company noted that 93 percent of those patients who switched to Lumryz indicated that they recommend it to family or friends living with the same condition.

Jennifer Gudeman, senior vice president, Medical and Clinical Affairs of Avadel, said, "Data from RESTORE demonstrate LUMRYZ was well tolerated, with a low rate of discontinuation due to adverse events, and further confirmed the long-term safety and tolerability of this innovative treatment option."

Currently, Avadel's stock is trading at $15.49, up 2.11 percent on the Nasdaq.

