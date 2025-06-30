Markets
AVDL

Avadel Pharma Announces Favorable Ruling As Court Supports FDA's Approval Of LUMRYZ

June 30, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), Monday announced a significant ruling made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, favoring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of LUMRYZ, a treatment for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy.

The latest decision upholds a previous ruling made by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a lawsuit brought by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CEO Greg Divis, stated, "The ruling affirms the FDA's decision, which the Appeals Court noted was undisputed, that LUMRYZ's once-at-bedtime dosing is clinically superior to all first generation, immediate-release oxybates and provides a major contribution to patient care."

Notably, the FDA's approval of LUMRYZ was backed by findings from REST-ON Phase 3 trial, where the treatment showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in EDS, clinicians' overall assessment of patients' functioning, and cataplexy attacks.

Friday, AVDL closed at $9.20, down 0.97 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.