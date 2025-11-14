Avadel Gets New $23/Share Acquisition Proposal From Lundbeck; AVDL Up Over 16% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc. (AVDL) announced on Friday that it has received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from H. Lundbeck A/S for up to $23 per share.

The offer comprises of $21 per share in cash at closing and a non-transferable contingent value right entitling holders to potential additional cash payments of $1 per share.

The company noted that the offer is contingent upon LUMRYZ and valiloxybate collectively reaching total annual net sales in the U.S. of at least $450 million in any year by December 31, 2027. The remaining $1 per share is contingent upon the annual sales reaching at least $700 million in any year by December 31, 2030.

As announced earlier, Avadel had entered into a deal to be acquired by Alkermes Plc (ALKS). Under the terms, AVDL shareholders will receive a total purchase price of up to $20 per share.

This consists of $18.50 per share payable in cash at closing and a contingent value right of $1.50 per share, contingent upon final FDA approval of LUMRYZ for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia in adults by the end of 2028.

"There can be no assurance that the discussions with Lundbeck will result in a determination by Avadel's Board that the Lundbeck Proposal is a Company Superior Proposal," Avadel said.

AVDL was up by 16.94% at $22.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

