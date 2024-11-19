Avada Group Limited’s 2024 AGM Insights Released

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Avada Group Limited has released a document for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s activities and providing unaudited financial information. The document emphasizes that it is for informational purposes only and advises potential investors to conduct their own analysis before making investment decisions. The company cautions against relying on forward-looking statements due to inherent uncertainties.

