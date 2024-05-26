AVADA Group Director Adjusts Shareholding

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Daniel James Crowley, a director of AVADA Group Limited, Australia’s leading traffic management provider, has adjusted his interest in the company through recent on-market share acquisitions. This move, authorized by the company’s Board of Directors, has been officially documented in the latest Change of Director’s Interest Notice. AVADA, boasting over 30 depots and 950 vehicles, continues to solidify its market position with a strong workforce of 2,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand.

