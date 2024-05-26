News & Insights

Stocks

AVADA Group Director Adjusts Shareholding

May 26, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Daniel James Crowley, a director of AVADA Group Limited, Australia’s leading traffic management provider, has adjusted his interest in the company through recent on-market share acquisitions. This move, authorized by the company’s Board of Directors, has been officially documented in the latest Change of Director’s Interest Notice. AVADA, boasting over 30 depots and 950 vehicles, continues to solidify its market position with a strong workforce of 2,000 employees across Australia and New Zealand.

For further insights into AU:AVD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.