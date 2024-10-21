Avacta,Tempus AI enter collaboration for AI-driven drug development

Avacta Therapeutics (AVCT) announces the initiation of an artificial intelligence-focused collaboration with Tempus AI (TEM). The strategic collaboration will provide Avacta access to Tempus’ multimodal datasets comprising primary tumor samples and associated clinical data from over 200,000 patients across a broad range of cancer indications. The collaboration is designed to leverage these data to characterize the deep biology of the tumor microenvironment and fibroblast activation protein activity upon which its pre CISION technology is based. In addition, Avacta has recently expanded its pre CISION platform with the addition of two new preclinical programs: AVA6103 and AVA7100. AVA6103 is a novel pre CISION-enabled peptide drug conjugate comprising exatecan, a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor, designed to deliver its powerful anti-tumor effects directly to the tumor while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. AVA7100 is a first-in-class Affimer drug conjugate, aimed at cancers with varying levels of FAP expression, including low FAP. Together, these programs reflect the versatility of the pre CISION platform and its potential to address a broad range of cancer indications. Avacta plans to leverage these insights to further enhance its pre CISION platform reach through the identification of the full addressable patient populations for its clinical programs. Tempus’s analytical support and computational biology experts will collaborate in the data analysis with the Avacta team.

