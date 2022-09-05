Avacta's AVA6000 Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation To Treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Avacta Group plc (AVCT.L) were gaining around 2 percent in London trading after the clinical stage oncology drug company announced Monday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation or ODD to its lead pre|CISION drug candidate, AVA6000, for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

AVA6000 is a form of the generic chemotherapy doxorubicin that has been modified using the pre|CISION technology.

Avacta has an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety and pharmacokinetics of AVA6000 which has potential as a treatment for patients with a range of cancer types, including soft tissue sarcoma.

Soft-tissue sarcoma is a rare mesenchymal malignancy that accounts for less than 1% of all adult tumours.

Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta, said, "This designation provides tax credits and other incentives for drug developers addressing rare diseases. Most notably the Orphan Drug Designation will give Avacta, if AVA6000 is approved for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, seven years of market exclusivity in the US, which is a significant commercial advantage."

In London, Avacta shares were trading at 119.45 pence, up 2.09 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.