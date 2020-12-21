Avacta Group Signs License Deal With Astrea Bioseparations; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Avacta Group plc (AVCT.L), a developer of Affimer biotherapeutics and reagents, announced Monday that it has entered into a license agreement with Astrea Bioseparations for the use of the Affimer platform in affinity purification applications.

Astrea is a provider of affinity separation solutions to the pharmaceutical and biomanufacturing industries. It is a division of Gamma Biosciences, the life sciences tools platform created by KKR.

The two companies have entered into a non-exclusive license agreement for the use of the Affimer technology in this field.

The agreement includes a 0.5 million upfront payment to Avacta which gives Astrea the rights to generate and develop Affimer reagents in-house for affinity separation.

It also provides Astrea with an option to convert the agreement into an exclusive license if certain commercial performance criteria are met over the next three years and subject to the payment of an additional undisclosed option exercise fee.

Avacta will receive royalties on future sales of Astrea's purification products that contain Affimer reagents.

In London, Avacta shares were trading at 108.80 pence, down 4.98%.

