Avacta Group In Deal With ABCAM To Sell SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Affimer Reagents- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avacta Group plc (AVCT) has entered into a global distribution agreement with ABCAM plc (ABCM) to sell the Group's recently developed SARS-CoV-2 research ELISA Affimer reagents, Avacta said in a release.

Avacta's Affimer reagents can be used to detect the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with high sensitivity and excellent specificity for the spike protein of the original strain of the virus and other dominant variants such as B117 and D614G, the company said.

Other terms of the deal including financial, were not disclosed.

"We are delighted that we have established a global route to market for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein Affimer reagents through ABCAM's dedicated global commercialisation infrastructure, " Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive of Avacta Group commented.

