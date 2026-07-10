Avacta Appoints Patrick Vink As Deputy Chairman & Senior Independent Director To Its Board

(RTTNews) - Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L), a biopharmaceutical company developing pre|CISION oncology technology, announced the appointment of Patrick Vink as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director to its Board of Directors.

Vink currently serves as Chairman at Arch Biopartners Inc (ACHFF) and is a board member of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO), where he chairs the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He also serves as Chairman of three privately held companies, Micreos Group, Secura Bio Inc., and F2G Ltd.

Vink previously served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc. He was also a member of the Executive Committee of the European AVCT.L is currently trading down 1.63% to 69.35 pounds on the London Stock Exchange.

Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) between 2013 and 2015.

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