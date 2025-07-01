Avacta Appoints David Liebowitz As CMO

(RTTNews) - Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L), a life sciences company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed David Liebowitz as Chief Medical Officer.

Liebowitz will oversee the company's clinical strategy and progress as it moves forward with its targeted cancer therapies.

Liebowitz has more than three decades of experience and has most recently served as Senior Vice President of early-stage clinical development at Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The company has also appointed Yulii Bogatyrenko as an advisor in business development. Bogatyrenko will help strengthen the company's business development efforts.

On Monday, Avacta closed trading at 31 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

