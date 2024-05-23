News & Insights

Avacta Advances Oncology Program with AVA6000 Trial

May 23, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Avacta Group plc (GB:AVCT) has released an update.

Avacta Group plc has announced successful completion of their first cohort and initiated dosing in the second cohort of their AVA6000 Phase 1 trial, which includes a FAPI-PET sub-study to enhance tumor targeting. The trial evaluates AVA6000, leveraging their pre|CISION™ technology to deliver doxorubicin chemotherapy with improved safety. The company remains on track with their goals for the second half of 2024, anticipating the commencement of a Phase 1b efficacy study and further data presentations.

