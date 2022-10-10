AVA vs. CNP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Utility - Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with Avista (AVA) and CenterPoint Energy (CNP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Avista and CenterPoint Energy are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

AVA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.95, while CNP has a forward P/E of 19.32. We also note that AVA has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CNP currently has a PEG ratio of 4.97.

Another notable valuation metric for AVA is its P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CNP has a P/B of 1.83.

Based on these metrics and many more, AVA holds a Value grade of B, while CNP has a Value grade of C.

Both AVA and CNP are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that AVA is the superior value option right now.



