AVA vs. OGE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Utility - Electric Power sector might want to consider either Avista (AVA) or OGE Energy (OGE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Avista and OGE Energy are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AVA has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

AVA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.04, while OGE has a forward P/E of 18.09. We also note that AVA has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OGE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59.

Another notable valuation metric for AVA is its P/B ratio of 1.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OGE has a P/B of 1.85.

These metrics, and several others, help AVA earn a Value grade of B, while OGE has been given a Value grade of C.

AVA sticks out from OGE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AVA is the better option right now.

