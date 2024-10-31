Ava Risk Group’s Director Acquires New Performance Rights

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. announces a change in the director’s interest as Michael McGeever acquires 200,000 performance rights, increasing his holdings while maintaining 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares. The allotment was approved by shareholders at the recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s governance and potential future growth.

