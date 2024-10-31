Ava Risk Group Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with David Cronin acquiring 200,000 performance rights, as approved by shareholders during the recent Annual General Meeting. Cronin’s holdings now include both fully paid ordinary shares and the newly acquired performance rights.

