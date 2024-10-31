News & Insights

Ava Risk Group Updates Director’s Securities Portfolio

October 31, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. announced a change in director Mark Stevens’ interest with the acquisition of 200,000 performance rights, as approved in the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. The director’s holdings now include both fully paid ordinary shares and the newly acquired performance rights, reflecting a strategic move in the company’s leadership portfolio.

