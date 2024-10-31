News & Insights

Ava Risk Group Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

October 31, 2024 — 04:31 am EDT

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being carried, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Michael McGeever as a director. The company also approved a 10% Placement Facility and various performance rights for directors, demonstrating strong shareholder support. These outcomes highlight confidence in the company’s strategic direction and future growth prospects.

