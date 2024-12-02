Ava Risk Group Secures Key Contracts Boosting Revenue Outlook

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd. has secured multiple contracts to deploy its Aura Ai-X intrusion detection technology at major airports in San Diego and Dubai, as well as for sovereign border protection in Eastern Europe. The contracts, valued at $2.8 million collectively, highlight the effectiveness and growing market share of Ava’s advanced security solutions. The company expects to meet its revenue guidance of up to $17.5 million for the first half of FY2025.

