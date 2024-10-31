News & Insights

Ava Risk Group Eyes Global Expansion and Growth

Ava Risk Group Ltd. (AU:AVA) has released an update.

Ava Risk Group Ltd., a leader in smart security and sensing technologies, is experiencing significant growth, with a 16% increase in Q1 FY25 sales order intake and high gross margins of around 60% to 65%. The company is poised for global expansion with a scalable and innovative approach, backed by strong partnerships and a blue-chip customer base. Ava Risk Group aims to become a global leader in smart digitization for security, with products installed in over 70 countries.

