AVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.44, changing hands as low as $40.82 per share. Avista Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.72 per share, with $45.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.04.
