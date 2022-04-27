AVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.26, changing hands as low as $42.22 per share. Avista Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.73 per share, with $47.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.